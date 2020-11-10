UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA, Union Agree Upon 2020-21 Season Start, Virus Tweaks

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

NBA, union agree upon 2020-21 season start, virus tweaks

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The NBA and its players union said on Monday they have agreed upon terms for a 2020-21 season that will start December 22 as well as Covid-19-related contract changes.

The National Basketball Players Association and the league agreed on each team playing a 72-game schedule and a new deal for deciding basketball-related income.

The agreement, which NBA team owners must vote upon, would spread possible player salary reductions due to the pandemic to no more than 20% and that level spread over up to three seasons.

The league would be looking at billions of Dollars in losses if spectators are not allowed to attend NBA games due to the coronavirus.

In the 2020-21 campaign, the salary cap level for clubs would be $109.140 million with a salary tax on clubs going above $132.627 million.

In future seasons, the salary cap and tax level would increase by 3-10% over the prior season, with tax payments trimmed in proportion to income decreases.

Free agency negotiations would start on November 20 with signings allowed starting on November 22.

Related Topics

Vote November December Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 minute ago

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

16 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see steady growth in constru ..

16 minutes ago

PM calls for global coordinated efforts to combat ..

19 minutes ago

PITB and South Punjab Secretariat sign MoU for e-F ..

24 minutes ago

Gaming, Streaming services and Restaurant vouchers ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.