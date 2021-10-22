NBA unveils its 75th anniversary team

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and LeBron James highlight the National Basketball Association's 75th anniversary team which was announced on Thursday.

The members of the team have won a total of 158 NBA championships and amassed 730 all-star selections leading up to the league's landmark 75th anniversary season which began on Tuesday with the Milwaukee Bucks unveiling their championship banner.

A panel of voters were asked to choose the 75 greatest players of all-time, but the league ended up settling on 76 players instead of 75. They did not rank the players by number or position.

There are six international stars from a half dozen countries, comprising Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Patrick Ewing (Jamaica), Steve Nash (Canada), Dirk Nowitzki (Germany) and Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria) and Tim Duncan (US Virgin Islands).

Eleven active players also got the nod: Antetokounmpo, James, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

The voting panel included several current and former players who are also named to the team including Rick Barry, Julius Erving, Stephen Curry, and Scottie Pippen.