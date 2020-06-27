UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA 'very Comfortable' With Restart Venue Despite Virus Surge

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

NBA 'very comfortable' with restart venue despite virus surge

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday the league remained "very comfortable" with its decision to restart the season in Florida as the state battled a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.

In a conference call with reporters held after the league confirmed details of its July 30 restart, Silver said the league would be ready to halt play if there was a signficant outbreak amongst NBA players and personnel inside the league's "bubble" at Disney World in Orlando.

But Silver added the league was confident that protocols put in place at the Disney World campus would be sufficient to shield NBA players and staff from the worst of the escalating COVID-19 crisis in surrounding areas.

Health officials in Florida on Friday announced 8,942 new cases of the disease, smashing the previous single-day record of 5,511 set earlier this week. Cases in Orange County, where Orlando is located, have skyrocketed to more than 6,500 from 1,800 cases a month ago.

"My ultimate conclusion is that we can't outrun the virus and this is what we're going to be living with for the forseeable future, which is why we designed the campus the way we did," Silver said.

"It's a closed network and while it's not impermeable we are in essence protected from cases around us. For those reasons we're still very comfortable being in Orlando.

"We're never going to say there's nothing that would cause us to change our plans, but one thing we're learning about this virus is there's so much that's unpredictable.

"We're not saying full steam ahead no matter what happens. We talk daily and we're going to see how this continues to play out. But we feel very comfortable right now with where we are."Silver meanwhile said isolated coronavirus cases which emerged during the restarted season would see players placed in quarantine.

Related Topics

World Orange Orlando Florida July Silver From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

10 hours ago

Customs Collectorates to Remain open for Extended ..

7 hours ago

Mortar fire kills five Afghan children

7 hours ago

NAB vehemently believes in zero corruption, 100 pe ..

7 hours ago

MCF, Saylani sign MoU for rehabilitation of 42 wat ..

7 hours ago

General debate on budget concludes in PA

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.