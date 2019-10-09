UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA Will Not Regulate Player, Employee Speech: Commissioner

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:42 PM

NBA will not regulate player, employee speech: commissioner

The NBA will not regulate the speech of players, employees and owners, the organisation's commissioner said Tuesday after a tweet from a Houston Rockets executive sparked a backlash in China

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The NBA will not regulate the speech of players, employees and owners, the organisation's commissioner said Tuesday after a tweet from a Houston Rockets executive sparked a backlash in China.

The tweet by the team's general manager supporting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong has infuriated fans in China, a major market for the organisation.

"The NBA will not put itself in a position of regulating what players, employees and team owners say or will not say on these issues. We simply could not operate that way," commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Houston Silver Market From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Ugandan President on Independenc ..

1 minute ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Faces Rebellion in Cabin ..

10 minutes ago

US Airstrikes on Afghan Alleged Drug Facilities Ca ..

10 minutes ago

Xi says China sincerely hopes to help Pakistan dev ..

10 minutes ago

England calm before storm as typhoon threatens Wor ..

14 minutes ago

China vows to win against Guam in FIFA world cup q ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.