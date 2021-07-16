UrduPoint.com
NBA's Beal Off US Olympic Team, Australia Game Cancelled

Fri 16th July 2021

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :NBA guard Bradley Beal will not play for the US Olympic basketball team in Tokyo while forward Jerami Grant has joined him in Covid-19 protocols, USA Basketball announced Thursday.

A roster replacement for Beal will be named later, likely from a squad of NBA players who have worked with the Olympic squad during a Las Vegas training camp the past 10 days.

Las Vegas camp organizers also announced in brief news release Thursday night that Team USA's exhibition game against Australia on Friday has been cancelled due to "health and safety protocols." No details were given.

Team USA will have a 1-2 record heading into their final exhibition game which is scheduled for Sunday against Spain. They are expected to fly to Japan on Monday.

Beal, who plays for the Washington Wizards, was placed under Covid-19 health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

While he was listed as unable to participate in the Olympics, it was not revealed if he had contracted Covid-19.

Beal was a starter in the US Olympic team's first three exhibition games, shock losses to Nigeria and Australia followed by a victory over Argentina.

He averaged 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 29 minutes a game.

Grant, who plays for the NBA's Detroit Pistons, was placed under the health and safety protocols "out of an abundance of caution," according to a USA Basketball statement.

There was no information regarding his status for Tokyo.

The US team is waiting for three players from the NBA Finals to join the squad: Phoenix guard Devin Booker and Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

