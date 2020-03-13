Members of the National Basketball Association team the Toronto Raptors have been placed in voluntary quarantine after a member of an opposing team they recently faced tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the team's ownership group said in a statement to Sputnik on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Members of the National Basketball Association team the Toronto Raptors have been placed in voluntary quarantine after a member of an opposing team they recently faced tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the team's ownership group said in a statement to Sputnik on Thursday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, members of the Raptors traveling party have been tested for the virus. We await those results. Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days, which means minimizing contact in accordance with public health guidelines. Our team doctors remain in communication with infection control specialists and public health authorities, and we will continue to abide by their advice," the statement said.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 minutes before the Jazz were due to tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Raptors played the Jazz on Monday night in Utah.

According to the statement, the team returned to Toronto on Tuesday morning and members have made two public appearances. While contact with someone who has been exposed to the virus is not considered grounds for testing, the Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment is advising those that attended the event to monitor their health and continue adhering to the safety guidelines outlined by Canadian public health officials.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus spread a pandemic. The number of cases of infection with the virus worldwide has surpassed 126,000 and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. About 68,000 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.