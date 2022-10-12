NBP T-20 blind cricket trophy: four teams qualify for semi-finals

Multan, Sheikhopura, Faisalabad and Abbotabad teams have qualified for semi-finals in NBP T-20 blind cricket trophy Grade 2.

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Multan, Sheikhopura, Faisalabad and Abbotabad teams have qualified for semi-finals in NBP T-20 blind cricket trophy Grade 2.

The first match was played between Multan and Sargodha teams on the third day of the tournament.

Multan won the toss and asked Sargodha to take guard. Sargodha set the competitive total of 228 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Gul Sher was the top scorer with 130 runs and Zain Ashraf made 56 runs. Abubakar took 2 wickets while Safdar claimed 1 wicket. In reply, Multan chased down the target in 15.3 overs by losing only two wickets. Muhammad Safdar played a superb innings of 127 runs. He was the highest scorer and Ahsan Razzaq made 45 runs. Gul Sher took 1 wicket. The second match was played between Karachi and Sheikhupura and Sheikhupura won by ten runs.

Karachi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sheikhopura scored 198 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets.

Aftab Hussain was the highest scorer with 77 runs. Rasheed Akbar took 2 wickets.

In reply, Karachi was restricted to 188 runs for all out in 16.5 overs. Jandal Khan was their leading scorer with 44 runs. Ahmed claimed two wickets while Sanwal fetched 1 wicket.

In third match, Quetta won the toss and put Abbottabad in to bat first. Abbottabad set the huge target of 264 runs for Quetta by losing three wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Naeem Ullah was the top scorer with 119 runs.

Quetta could score 224 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Niamt Ullah was the leading scorer with 125 runs. Abbotabad won the match by 40 runs.

Likewise, Faisalabad won the 4th match against Hyderabad with four wickets and qualified for semi-finals.

The first semi- final would be played between Multan vs Sheikhupura and second between Abbotabad and Faisalabad teams tomorrow. Both the semi-finals will be played at sports complex stadium Multan.