NBP to continue supporting sports activities in country: NBP President

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Arif Usmani on Tuesday said that the NBP would continue to sponsor the sports in the country.

Addressing as a chief guest on the occasion of 12th National Bank Ranking Snooker Championship, he said the Bank would continue making efforts particularly for the promotion of sports of snooker in the country.

NBP President Arif Usmani also felicitated the organizers for organizing the championship during critical situation of COVID-19.

Alamgir Sheikh of Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association said that the way National Bank has been sponsoring the Ranking Snooker Championship for the last 12 years is commendable.

Head of NBP Sports Arshad Hussain also felicitated the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association and NBP officials for organizing the championships which was participated by the cueists from across the country.

Later, the winner of the championship former Asian and international champion Muhammad Sajjad of National Bank was awarded with a trophy and Rs. 0.1 million while the runner cueist Haris Tahir was awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 40,000.