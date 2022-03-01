NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2022) A good news for cricket lovers as National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed 100 per cent capacity for the upcoming clash between Pakistan and Australia series due to start from March 4.

The NCOC said the cricket board was allowed to host full capacity crowd while adhering to the following protocols. The NCOC sent a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and relevant authorites of Sindh and Punjab.

According to the letter, the children under age of 12 years and above have also been allowed entry into the stadium to enjoy matches. Children under the age of 12, however, could enter the stadium without vaccination.

The authorities have declared Covid-19 vaccination as a must for the spectators while all other SOPs must be followed.

Wearing masks in stadiums and maintaining social distance, enforcing NCOC guidelines willl be the responsibility of PCBs and rational bodies.

Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I against Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host the Test series opener and white-ball leg while Karachi and Lahore will host the second and third Test respectively.

Schedule:

4-8 March – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

12-16 March – 2nd Test, Karachi

21-25 March – 3rd Test, Lahore

29 March – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

31 March – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

2 April – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

5 April – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi

6 April - Departure