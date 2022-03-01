UrduPoint.com

NCOC Allows 100 Per Cent Capacity Of Spectators For Pakistan, Australia Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2022 | 03:24 PM

NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

The children under age of 12 years and above have also been allowed entry into the stadium to enjoy matches.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2022) A good news for cricket lovers as National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed 100 per cent capacity for the upcoming clash between Pakistan and Australia series due to start from March 4.

The NCOC said the cricket board was allowed to host full capacity crowd while adhering to the following protocols. The NCOC sent a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and relevant authorites of Sindh and Punjab.

According to the letter, the children under age of 12 years and above have also been allowed entry into the stadium to enjoy matches. Children under the age of 12, however, could enter the stadium without vaccination.

The authorities have declared Covid-19 vaccination as a must for the spectators while all other SOPs must be followed.

Wearing masks in stadiums and maintaining social distance, enforcing NCOC guidelines willl be the responsibility of PCBs and rational bodies.

Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I against Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host the Test series opener and white-ball leg while Karachi and Lahore will host the second and third Test respectively.

Schedule:

4-8 March – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

12-16 March – 2nd Test, Karachi

21-25 March – 3rd Test, Lahore

29 March – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

31 March – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

2 April – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

5 April – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi

6 April - Departure

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Australia Punjab Rawalpindi March April All From Love

Recent Stories

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

1 hour ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

4 hours ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

4 hours ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>