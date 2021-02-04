UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Allows Limited Fans To Attend HBL PSL 2021

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

NCOC allows limited fans to attend HBL PSL 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed 20 per cent crowds to attend the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, which will be played in Karachi and Lahore from 20 February to 22 March

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed 20 per cent crowds to attend the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, which will be played in Karachi and Lahore from 20 February to 22 March.

The decision means around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium.

During the course of the event, the NCOC and the PCB will continue to work together and monitor the situation before a decision to increase crowd numbers for the three playoffs and the final is made.

The NCOC made the decision following a detailed and comprehensive briefing by the PCB officials, in which they assured that the event organisers and the PCB will strictly follow government Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures, including social distancing.

Now that the NCOC has supported crowd attendances for the HBL PSL 2021, the PCB will soon announce its ticketing policy to provide further clarity to the fans on how they can purchase tickets and the process to enter/exit the venues during the matches.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani: “I am thankful to the NCOC for trusting the PCB and allowing limited fans to watch live action of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021.

This is an endorsement that the PCB is an institution, which is capable of planning and then successfully implementing Covid-19 SOPs during its marquee event being staged in Pakistan for the second successive year.

“Fans are the PCB’s biggest asset and we are delighted that no matter a small number, but some will be able to have access to the matches. Their presence will add flavour and excitement to one of the biggest and most challenging leagues in the cricket calendar. We understand not everyone will get an opportunity to watch the matches due to the limited number of seats, but these are baby-steps and considering that most of the sport events are being played in empty stadium, this is a positive achievement and step in the right direction.

“I am optimistic that if we can maintain strict protocols during the HBL PSL 2021 matches we will have a strong case for more fans in the 2021-22 season in which we have to host high-profile internationals teams such as New Zealand, England and the West Indies as well as quality domestic events, including the National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the Pakistan Cup.”

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 PCB Pakistan Super League February March Event From Government Habib Bank Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

'IIOJK to get independence soon'

2 minutes ago

Kremlin on 'Jammed' Detention Centers: So Many Det ..

2 minutes ago

38 shops sealed in city in lahore

2 minutes ago

UAE, US discuss strategic relations, regional issu ..

6 minutes ago

Balochistan govt nods to improve Gwadar cricket gr ..

13 minutes ago

IFRC Plans to Help Vaccinate 500Mln People Against ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.