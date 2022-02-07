NCOC allows PSL matches with 50% vaccinated individuals in stadium

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)on Monday allowed the Pakistan Cricket Board to hold the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Lahore with 50% stadium capacity for fully vaccinated spectators till February 15

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)on Monday allowed the Pakistan cricket board to hold the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Lahore with 50% stadium capacity for fully vaccinated spectators till February 15.

The NCOC, which met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, permitted 100 % stadium capacity for fully vaccinated spectators from February 16. However, children under 12 years of age (un-vaccinated) would also be allowed in the stadium to watch the matches.

Besides the second phase of the ongoing PSL matches, the forum also discussed the epidemic data, national vaccination progress and inbound health protocols.

The NCOC abolished the condition of rapid antigen tests (RATs) for inbound passengers on arrival at Pakistani airports from February 8. However, RATs would continue to be conducted for deportees from foreign countries and for non-vaccinated individuals arriving from land border terminals.