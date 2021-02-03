NCOC is likely to decide the fate of tickets for PSL 6th edition by tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is waiting nod from NCOC for tickets for possible present of crowd at grounds for fast approaching 6th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2021) As Pakistan Super League (PSL) is approaching fast, the questions about spectators’ presence in the ground are gearing up.

The sources say that National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown consent to allow 30 per cent crowd for PSL 6th edition’s matches at Karachi’s National Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

They say that NCOC is likely to make announcement in this regard by tomorrow.

At least four companies have approached Pakistan cricket board (PCB) for printing and sale of PSL 6 tickets.

However, there is no decision yet as the PCB officials are waiting for permission from National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

Previously, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought tenders for tickets for all international matches and Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country in 2021.

It may be mentioned here that PSL 6th edition matches will start at National Stadium in Karachi from February 20. Total 20 matches will be played at National Stadium while 14 matches including final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium. The final match will be played on March 22 at Gaddafi.