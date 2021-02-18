NCOC issues SOPs for PSL spectators

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for limited crowd of the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches, to be started from February 20

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ):The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for limited crowd of the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches, to be started from February 20.

According to the NCOC, the purpose of the guidelines, which were based on comprehensive input from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), was to outline the procedures and protocols in place at the proposed venues of PSL for 20% spectators in attendance.

As per the SOPs, proper face covering or mask wearing is mandatory at all times by everyone both inside and outside areas while maximum amount of activity needs to take place in out-door setting, and indoor settings with crowds needs to have good ventilation, preferably with open walls and windows.

The NCOC said the family stands needed to be properly laid out to ensure maximum space utilization while spectators seating arrangements required a more closer look, especially distancing with 20% capacity, maximum area should be used.

It said due to the width of the seats at the stadium two seats would be left between two individuals or each group, and a group must only contain one household to ensure social distancing was in place. A row between the successive rows would be left vacant to ensure social distancing.

It was directed that one way route that was less than 1.6m in width would be used for one-way flow at any one time while some areas of the stadium should be usable for two-way flow.

To reduce any potential pinch points or queuing in the concourse no kiosks would be allowed and concourses would be utilized for the circulation of spectators only, the NCOC said.

About 10 minutes before the end of the match, it said, the one-way system would be reversed so that spectators could leave the stadium freely and ensure the best possible exit times. Ushers and security guards would ensure distances in queues and rush in toilets.

Tickets would be sold to the families only for family exclusive stands and for general stands with individual seating.

Ticket applicants must supply their contact details at Point of Sale to help with track and tracing.

Similarly, tickets would be sold in advance only through online sale with helpline support through telephone while tickets would be printed at home with QR codes or delivered through cash on delivery mechanism.

"These tickets will be for allocated specific seats and ushers and security guards will ensure compliance in seating while parking instructions will be provided with parking ticket," the NCOC said.

It said the code of conduct for spectators would be provided through a separate flyer to with sale of ticket. Social media and other media fora would be utilized to disseminate information regarding the SOPs and code of conduct.

The NCOC said, "There will be basic health symptoms and temperature checks in place for spectators at every entry point. If any person display symptoms while at the stadium they will be directed towards the stadium hospital immediately and may be refused entry to the stadium.

"In case of any medical emergency there should be ambulances with paramedics, parked outside at the convenient location for the crowd." It is pertinent to mention that the NCOC has accepted the PCB's request and allowed 20% of crowds for the round matches of the PSL-6. This exemption to social distancing measure to reduce large gatherings is due to the planning from PCB to ensure a safe return of sporting events in Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board developed a "6 Step Cricket Rebooting policy" to continue playing cricket in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic by maximizing its balancing effort between status of game and risk to the health of those involved thus becoming the only nation to compete domestic as well International commitments without any undesirable incidence.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination appreciated Pakistan Cricket Board's effort to constantly improving upon the measures being adopted to replenish and evolve all the precautions put in place through strict management regulations.