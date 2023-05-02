Nearly 1,000 UK Animal Rights Activists to Protest at Epsom Horse Races - Animal Rising

About 1,000 environmental activists from the UK Animal Rising movement will stage protests at horse races in the southeastern UK town of Epsom in early June, the animal rights group said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) About 1,000 environmental activists from the UK Animal Rising movement will stage protests at horse races in the southeastern UK town of Epsom in early June, the animal rights group said on Tuesday.

"This morning, representatives of Animal Rising informed The Jockey Club and British Horseracing Authority that the Epsom Derby Festival (2/6/23-3/6/23) would be the site of nonviolent action this year, aiming to prevent races from running. The group claims as many as 1000 individuals could be involved," the group said.

Earlier this year, Animal Rising activists staged protests at the famous Grand National Steeplechase, which resulted in the arrest of more than 110 members of the group. Protests also took place at the races in Scotland.