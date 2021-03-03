UrduPoint.com
Nearly 60% Of Japanese Citizens Against Holding Summer Olympics In Tokyo Over COVID - Poll

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Almost 60 percent of Japanese citizens are against holding the Summer Olympic Games in the country's capital of Tokyo due to COVID-19, according to a poll published by The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday.

The newspaper conducted a nation-wide mail-in survey with over 2,200 respondents from January 19 to February 25.

Per the results, 58 percent do not want the games to be held over fears of the coronavirus disease. Among female respondents, 62 percent spoke against the Olympics, while only 53 percent of men thought the same.

Meanwhile, 47 percent of respondents stated that that the event should be held with a minimum number of spectators and 44 percent think that the games should have no spectators at all. Only eight percent would like to see the most possible number of spectators present during the games.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo have been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are currently planned to take place from July 23-August 8.

More Stories From Sports

