Nearly 60% of Japanese in Favor of Canceling Tokyo Olympics Over COVID-19 - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A total of 59% of Japanese citizens think that the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo should be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a fresh poll conducted by the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper showed on Monday.

The survey was conducted from May 7-9 amid a countrywide surge in infections. The state of emergency will remain in place in the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo until May 31 and has been additionally imposed in Aichi and Fukuoka.

On average, 64% of respondents in the six prefectures were in favor of canceling the Games.

In 41 other prefectures, the average was 57%.

Among those who want the sporting event to take place, 23% believe that the Games should be held without spectators, while 16% backed limiting their number.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The games are to take place this summer, from July 23 until August 8. It is supposed to feature the largest number of athletic disciplines, 33, as well as categories, 339.