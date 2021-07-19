Nearly 70% Fear Japanese Government Will Fail to Guarantee Safety During Olympics - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) About two thirds of people living in Japan do not think that the Summer Olympics, which are kicking off in Tokyo on Friday, will be safe, according to a new survey released by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Monday.

While 21 percent of the 1,142 people surveyed on July 17-18 think that the Games will be safe, 68 percent believe that the government of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not be able to guarantee safety.

Most of the people in Japan (55 percent) are against holding the Olympic Games this summer; while 33 percent remain supportive, the Asahi survey showed.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to be held from July 23 until August 8.

The Japanese government has declared a new state of emergency in Tokyo that will last until August 22, including the entire period of the Olympic Games, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.