UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 90% Of Japanese Concerned About COVID-19 Spike Over Summer Olympics - Poll

Muhammad Rameez 24 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Nearly 90% of Japanese Concerned About COVID-19 Spike Over Summer Olympics - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) A sweeping majority of Japanese citizens ” 87% ” are concerned about a possible surge in COVID-19 cases during the Olympic Games in Tokyo slated to start next week, a fresh poll by the Kyodo news agency showed on Sunday.

Nearly 68% of respondents, in turn, expressed doubts regarding the effectiveness of the latest state of emergency introduced in Tokyo over the rising numbers of infections.

The survey was conducted over the weekend.

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is currently set to take place from July 23 to August 8 with harsh restrictions put in place to ensure safety.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the Japanese government declared a new state of emergency in Tokyo since Monday. The emergency will last until August 22, including the entire period of the sporting event.

Related Topics

Tokyo July August Sunday 2020 Olympics Event From Government

Recent Stories

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

30 minutes ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

30 minutes ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

45 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

45 minutes ago

Gujranwala seeks Pak Armyâ€™s help for COVID-19 SO ..

1 hour ago

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes awa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.