Nearly Quarter Of Tokyo Paralympics Ticket Holders Request Refunds - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) More than 20 percent of people who purchased tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics have applied for refunds over a 1-year postponement of the games, the Kyodo broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the organizers.

The Paralympics organizing committee was accepting refund applications from December 1 to December 21 and some 200,000 ticket holders out of approximately 970,000, or 21 percent, have applied.

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee was accepting similar applications in November, and some 810,000 ticket holders out of nearly 4.

5 million, or 18 percent, have requested refunds.

The organizers are mulling making refunded tickets available for sale again, while all purchased tickets will remain valid for the postponed games.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were pushed back by a year to summer 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympics will open on July 23, and the Paralympics on August 24.

