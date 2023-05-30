Need to bring tennis in rural areas: Former Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Chaudhry Mumtaz Yosuf

Former Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Chaudhry Mumtaz Yosuf believed that the young budding talent was not coming to the fore due to the lack of tennis courts in rural areas

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Former Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Chaudhry Mumtaz Yosuf believed that the young budding talent was not coming to the fore due to the lack of tennis courts in rural areas.

"We need to take a lot of measures for the development of sports with help from the government and private sector," Mumtaz Yosaf told APP.

Yosuf, who was the Senior Vice President of Balochistan Tennis Association said there was immense sports talent in the country at the grass root level and steps were needed to develop the budding players.

To a question, Yosuf said tennis courts should be established at in rural areas, as to bring the talented budding youth to the fore.

Tennis courts should be built in educational institutions so that the students can also focus on sports besides education and players can emerge, he said.

He was of the view that Pakistani players have won plenty of medals at the international tennis level. "The encouragement of these players at the official level is necessary.

In the recently concluded Tennis event of the National Games here, men's tennis event was won by Aqeel Khan who defeated Huzaifa Abdul Rehman in the final while Sara Mehboob downed Ushna Suhail to win the women's title.

