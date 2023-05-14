UrduPoint.com

Need To Educate, Assign Jobs To Players: Shahbaz Sr

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Need to educate, assign jobs to players: Shahbaz Sr

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed Sr on Sunday emphasised the need to educate players and provide them jobs that would help in bringing the national game back on track with proper planning from the grassroots to the top level.

Speaking on the revival of the national game, he said there were times when Pakistan was the most successful team in World Cups, Olympics and Champions Trophy winning four World Cups in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994.

Pakistan had also won three gold medals in Olympic Games' field i.e hockey tournaments in Rome in 1960, Mexico City in 1968 and Los Angeles in 1984. Then its downfall began and an always-winning team that played all World Cup editions, could not qualify for the 2014 and 2023 mega-events.

Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed Sr emphasized proper education of players as he deems that an illiterate cannot carry on in international sports without education.

"There is also a need to build four to five hockey centres in the country directly operated under the federation," he told APP.

"Youth must be spotted from grassroots, educated and fed properly and trained at these centres according to international standards." Shahbaz further pleaded that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) must have a proper annual budget. "Every time we have to request for grants to participate in national and international championships or preparation of training camps abroad." He said, "Young players must also be offered regular jobs as was happening during our times when all players had jobs in different departments." Shahbaz advocated organizing Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) as he believes it would prove a key step towards reviving the national game. "Besides providing financial support to PHF, the league will help explore new talent for regaining our lost glory," he said.

