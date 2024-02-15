Need To Focus At Grass-root Level For Promotion Of Sports: Saba Shamim
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) believes that there was need to focus at the grass root level for the promotion and development of sports in the country
PTF Women Wing president Saba Shamim Jadoon has said that there was immense sports talent in the country at the grass root level and the federations along with the government should take steps for the development of sports at the grass root level.
Taekwondo has become very popular in educational institutions and competitions are being organized regularly, she said in a statement.
To a question, Saba said that there was immense talent in the country, but to utilize that, there is a need to organize more and more sports competitions at the grass-root level as to bring out the young talented players.
These players will make the country proud by participating in sports competitions at the international level, she said.
Saba also praised the efforts of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua and Secretary General Murtaza Hassan Bangash for the promotion of Taekwondo in the country.
Holding sports competitions in educational institutions should be ensured as to develop players from the grass-root level in the country, she said.
