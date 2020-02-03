Need to promote cricket among students of seminaries: Moin Khan

Former Captain Pakistan Cricket Team Moin Khan Monday said that there was need to promote cricket among students of religious seminaries and bring their hidden talent before the world

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Former Captain Pakistan Cricket Team Moin Khan Monday said that there was need to promote cricket among students of religious seminaries and bring their hidden talent before the world.

Addressing the launching ceremony of 2nd Tolerance Cricket League here, he said that youngsters of the local region could play vital role in development and prosperity of the country. Students of universities and religious seminaries should be given maximum chances to play together as this would help them nurturing their leadership qualities and it would also maintain and promote tolerance in the society.

He lauded conduct of Tolerance League and stated that it would bring students close to one another.

He said that four best players would be given advance training at Moin Khan cricket academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Prof. Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi urged university students to participate in the league.

He assured of full support from BZU administration making the event successful.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that tolerance cricket league would provide platform to youth of the society to improve coordination adding that it would highlight positive image.

Development Head of sports Event Zain Baloch also spoke and stated that basic purpose of the event was to develop coordination among youth of seminaries, a University and community. He urged youngsters to demonstrate their talent in the event.

Trainer of the first training session and local cricketer Muhammad Ali said that 180 youngsters would be selected during the talent hunt and they would be imparted some useful tips about cricket as well as leadership skills.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that district administration would facilitate organisers in the league.

Former Provincial Minister Moeen Uddin, Riaz Qureshi and others were also present in the ceremony.