UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Needless For Babar To Explain Others About His Authority, Shoaib

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Needless for Babar to explain others about his authority, Shoaib

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has asked Pakistan captain Babar Azam not to try to explain others that he is independent in his decisions and nobody dictates him.

"It is needless for him to come on Twitter and give the message that I'm the authority and I myself take the decisions," Shoaib said on his YouTube channel.

"If you want to show aggression then bring in that in your decisions. Strong individuals don't complain rather they take decisions.

"Obviously, it is your first year [as captain] but after a couple of years, you will become more mature and become a brand for Pakistan. Do consult with the better people and try to become a strong man," he added.

Shoaib also asked Babar to enhance his strike rate saying, "You should play with a strike rate of 150 and not with that of 100.

You also demand the same from your team." He said Pakistan team were playing with a 15 to 20 years old mindset. "The brand of cricket which they are playing is old and if they will not change it then there will be problems for them."Talking about the team's performance in the first Test against Zimbabwe, he said that Pakistan had done well but they must give chance to the newer talent in the next match. "For the next Test match, I want Shahnawaz Dhani, Danish Aziz, Zahid [Mahmood] and Tabish [Khan].

"I expect Pakistan to make a lot of changes [in next match]. I expect Pakistan to play youngsters," he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Twitter Man Same Zimbabwe Babar Azam Turkish Lira YouTube From

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

26 minutes ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

27 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

42 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

51 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

58 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.