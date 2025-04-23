Neeraj Chopra Announces Historic Javelin Throw Event in Bengaluru, Arshad Nadeem’s Friendly Withdrawal

Though Arshad won’t attend the Bengaluru event, the two will compete again at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo in September 2025, where they aim to break new records.

Written by: Awais Tahir

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has announced a special javelin throw event named after him, scheduled for 24 May 2025 in Bengaluru’s JSW Sports Complex. This historic event, the first of its kind in India and Asia, aims to promote javelin throw globally and give new talent a platform. Top athletes from around the world, including Pakistan’s Olympic medalist Arshad Nadeem, have been invited.

Neeraj personally invited Arshad Nadeem to participate. Arshad initially said he would check his schedule with his coach and team, but later regretfully declined. He explained that he must attend the Asian Athletics Championship in South Korea from 27–31 May 2025, as representing Pakistan there is a national priority. Arshad told Neeraj, “Playing with you has always been my wish, but the Asian Championship clashes with your event. I wish your competition great success and good luck to all athletes.” Neeraj responded with kind wishes for Arshad.

Some people speculated that Arshad’s decision might be linked to political tensions between India and Pakistan, especially after India’s cricket team refused to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup. However, sources clarified that Arshad’s schedule is planned a year in advance, and his choices are purely based on sports, not politics.

Neeraj’s event has attracted top global athletes like Anderson Peters (Grenada), a two-time world champion; Thomas Röhler (Germany), Rio Olympics gold medalist; Julius Yego (Kenya), Africa’s fastest javelin thrower; and Curtis Thompson (USA), 2023 World Championship silver medalist. Athletes from Japan, China, and Europe are also invited.

Neeraj and Arshad’s friendship is celebrated in the sports world. Both started their careers around the same time and have lifted Asia’s javelin throw legacy. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Neeraj won gold (India’s first in athletics), while Arshad finished fifth. In Paris 2024, Arshad won gold for Pakistan, and Neeraj took silver. During the Paris Games, their families shared warm moments, with Arshad’s mother calling Neeraj “son” and Neeraj’s mother praising Arshad as a “hero.”

Though Arshad won’t attend the Bengaluru event, the two will compete again at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo in September 2025, where they aim to break new records. The story highlights sportsmanship, friendship, and athletics transcending borders.