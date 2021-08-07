Tokyo, Aug 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin on Saturday for India's first ever Olympic athletics gold.

Chopra, 23, managed a winning best of 87.58 metres to go one better than India's previous best: two silver medals won in the 200m and now-defunct 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games by British-Indian Norman Pritchard.

The Czech Republic filled out the podium at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, Jakub Vadlejch taking silver with 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely claiming bronze with 85.44m.