Nehra Sees Shades Of Saeed Anwar In Moeen Ali

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Nehra sees shades of Saeed Anwar in Moeen Ali

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra sees shades of former Pakistani opener Saeed Anwar in England all-rounder Moeen Ali saying the English cricketer was a very relaxed person.

Nehra praised Moeen for his 36-ball 58-run knock for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians during the ongoing Indian Premier League. The left-hander's innings included five fours and five sixes.

Nehra believes that Moeen's batting was similar to Anwar, while saying that Chennai's skipper MS Dhoni is utilising him really well.

"Brother Moeen Ali is a very chilled out and relaxed person.

I see shades of Saeed Anwar in his batting. He never seems under pressure. He is a utility player and MS Dhoni is utilising him really well," he said on Cricbuzz's YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"Before today, he was only scoring 30 or 40 runs but now he has crossed that. If a player like Moeen Ali, who can contribute with both bat and ball, provides you with 40-45 runs after every three or four matches; then things will work out in your favour," he said.

Despite setting a massive target of 219 runs, Chennai lost the game after Kieron Pollard's belligerent unbeaten innings of 87 runs from 34 balls.

