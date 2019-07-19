UrduPoint.com
Neighborhood, Bounce Basketball Clubs Qualify For Final

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

Neighborhood Basketball Club and Bounce Basketball Club (KBBC) outplayed their rivals in the semi-finals to reach in the final of Shohada-E-Pakistan Sindh Sports Board (SSB) Cup Basketball Tournament-2019

The Neighborhood Basketball Club defeated Karachi Basketball Club in the first semi-final by 65-50 points, said a statement on Friday.

The Bounce Basketball club outperformed Askari Alfaaz Basketball Club in the second semi-final by 48-36 points to qualify for the final of the event.

Addressing the occasion as the chief guest, Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan announced that All Pakistan Basketball Championship would will organised in Karachi by end of this year.

The Shohada-E-Pakistan Sindh Sports Board (SSB) Cup Basketball Tournament-2019, is being jointly organized by Pakistan Sports Welfare Association and Karachi Basketball Association at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh here.

