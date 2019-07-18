UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neighborhood, KBBC Clubs Qualify For Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 49 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:39 PM

Neighborhood, KBBC clubs qualify for semi-finals

Neighborhood Basketball Club and Karachi Basketball Club (KBBC) qualified for semi-finals of Shohada-E-Pakistan Sindh Sports Board (SSB) Cup Basketball Tournament-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Neighborhood Basketball Club and Karachi Basketball Club (KBBC) qualified for semi-finals of Shohada-E-Pakistan Sindh sports board (SSB) Cup Basketball Tournament-2019.

The Neighborhood basketball club defeated Falcon Club in the first quarter final after a tough contest by 52-51 points, said a statement on Thursday.

The Karachi Basketball club outperformed One Unit basketball club in the second quarter final, easily by 55-34 points.

Addressing the occasion as the chief guest, Secretary Rotary Club Elites Karachi Jamal Azhar announced that Rotary Club Elites has decided to organize a basketball tournament by this December.

He lauded the efforts of President Karachi Basketball Association Ghulam Muhammad Khan for promotion of basketball in Karachi.

The event is being jointly organized by Pakistan Sports Welfare Association and Karachi Basketball Association at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh here.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Sports Nasir December Event Court

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki not going to cut production

15 minutes ago

Following Shahid Khaqan, NAB to arrest Miftah Isma ..

42 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes New Agreements of Trilateral Group o ..

3 minutes ago

Portugal to invest 1.5 mln euros to monitor space ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan supports lasting peace, stability in Afgh ..

4 minutes ago

McIlroy makes nightmare start at Portrush with fir ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.