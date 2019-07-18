Neighborhood, KBBC clubs qualify for semi-finals

Neighborhood Basketball Club and Karachi Basketball Club (KBBC) qualified for semi-finals of Shohada-E-Pakistan Sindh Sports Board (SSB) Cup Basketball Tournament-2019

The Neighborhood basketball club defeated Falcon Club in the first quarter final after a tough contest by 52-51 points, said a statement on Thursday.

The Karachi Basketball club outperformed One Unit basketball club in the second quarter final, easily by 55-34 points.

Addressing the occasion as the chief guest, Secretary Rotary Club Elites Karachi Jamal Azhar announced that Rotary Club Elites has decided to organize a basketball tournament by this December.

He lauded the efforts of President Karachi Basketball Association Ghulam Muhammad Khan for promotion of basketball in Karachi.

The event is being jointly organized by Pakistan Sports Welfare Association and Karachi Basketball Association at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh here.