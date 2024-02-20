Neil Hawkjns for tearing down stereotypes thru sports

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2024

Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins has said that girls must take part in sports as these help tear down barriers and stereotypes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins has said that girls must take part in sports as these help tear down barriers and stereotypes.

Speaking during the 5th Girls' Cricket Cup at the Kinnaird College for Women University (KCWU) here on Tuesday, he said every time a girl hits a boundary or takes a catch, they’re building their confidence and inspiring others.

The 5th Girls' Cricket Cup was hosted by the Australian High Commission and KCWU with technical support from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Top coaches led the girls on a three-day coaching clinic.

Hawkins said, "We aim to promote gender equality and empower these girls through sport by supporting this tournament."

The High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, congratulated the girls and schools on their participation and thanked Kinnaird and PCB for their valuable support.

“We are very grateful for the participation of first-class women’s cricket coaches and members of the Pakistan National Women’s Team, who took time out to build the girls’ skills and encourage them to push beyond the boundaries,” Mr Hawkins said.

Head of Pakistan Women Cricket, Tania Mallick and Principal KCWU Rukhsana David also spoke on the occasion.

The 5th Girls’ Cricket Cup involved teams from four schools and sports institutes: Government Shuhda-e APS Memorial Girls High School, Government Central Model School, Government Tehzeeb-ul-Binat Model Girls School and Kinnaird Cricket Academy.

