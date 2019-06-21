UrduPoint.com
Nepal Ambassador Calls On IPC Minister

Muhammad Rameez 28 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:02 PM

Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Sewa Lamsal called on Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Friday and discussed matters pertaining to enhance bilateral cooperation

The minister said Pakistan was committed to enhance bilateral ties with all regional countries, a press release said.

"We give great importance to our relations with Nepal" she said.

"After political stability, the government is focusing on economy. We have to rise above regional politics and enhance cooperation. Focusing on our commonalities, we can take our relations to a new height," she said.

Both sides agreed to make South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) an effective regional forum.

Dr Mirza asserted that the regional politics should not effect SAARC.

Highlighting the potential of China,Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), she said it offers an opportunity for the region to open up and reap the economic benefits through cooperation and connectivity.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, adventure tourism, religious tourism, sports, women empowerment.

The ambassador also expressed immense pleasure over improving bilateral ties and said that Nepal is keen to strengthen relations with Pakistan in multinational areas.

Sewa Lamsal also extended invitation of the upcoming South Asian Games to the minister.

