Nepal Beat Pakistan By Six Wickets In ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Nepal beat Pakistan by six wickets at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur to qualify for the Super-Four Stage of the ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup on Monday.
Chasing 105 to win, captain Puja Mahato’s undefeated run-a-ball 47, which included three fours helped her side achieve the target with an over to spare.
For Pakistan, Fatima Khan and Quratulain snapped a wicket each.
Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan scored 104 for five in their 20 overs. Opener and wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan top-scored with a 43-ball 38, which included two fours.
Maham Anees coming to bat at number five was other notable contributor, scoring unbeaten 29 off 38 balls, hitting two boundaries.
For Nepal, Mahato bagged two wickets for 27.
Pakistan, after losing their opening match against India by nine wickets on Sunday, will now take part in fifth position match scheduled on Wednesday18. The match will begin at 2pm PKT.
Scores in brief:
Nepal U19 beat Pakistan U19 by six wickets
Pakistan 104-5, 20 overs (Komal Khan 38, Maham Anees 29 not out; Puja Mahato 2-27)
Nepal 105-4, 19 overs (Puja Mahato 47 not out)
Player of the match - Puja Mahato (Nepal)
Recent Stories
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
More Stories From Sports
-
Nepal beat Pakistan by six wickets in ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup2 minutes ago
-
QA Games: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Balochistan excel in men’s volleyball32 minutes ago
-
Punjab leads medals tally as Quaid-e-Azam Games enter day 32 hours ago
-
Ace spinner Rashid Khan back for Afghanistan Tests in Zimbabwe4 hours ago
-
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB4 hours ago
-
Williamson scores big as NZ set 658 for England to win third Test5 hours ago
-
QA Inter-Provincial Games: KPK, Punjab advance to finals in squash events19 hours ago
-
ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors delight Sunday crowd with wins19 hours ago
-
India defeat Pakistan by nine wickets in ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup22 hours ago
-
Training camp for PD Cricket Champions Trophy to start from Dec 161 day ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games kick off with colourful opening ceremony2 days ago
-
Nashra stars in Conquerors’ 48-run win over Stars2 days ago