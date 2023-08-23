Open Menu

Nepal Cricket Team Arrives In Karachi To Play Asia Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published August 23, 2023 | 05:32 PM

Nepal Cricket team arrives in Karachi to play Asia Cup

Nepal cricket team on Wednesday reached in the metropolis to participate in Asia Cup

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):Nepal cricket team on Wednesday reached in the metropolis to participate in Asia Cup.

The opening match of the Asia Cup between Nepal and Pakistan will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30, according to a PCB spokesperson.

The Nepal team will practice for two days in Karachi and play a practice match.

The visiting team will leave from Karachi for Multan on August 27.

