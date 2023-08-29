Nepal prepared to perform well in Asia Cup: Captain Rohit

Captain of Nepal Cricket team Rohit Paudel said that the team was fully prepared to perform well in the first contest of the Asia Cup against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Captain of Nepal cricket team Rohit Paudel said that the team was fully prepared to perform well in the first contest of the Asia Cup against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30.

Holding a press conference here on Tuesday, Rohit said that the team was in high spirits after qualifying in the Asia Cup by defeating Zimbabwe.

He said that Pakistan has senior and experienced players which helps them learn more, adding that the Nepal team would enter the ground with comprehensive planning to achieve the goal.

He maintained that it was the first time that he had taken a look at Multan's pitch and said that he was satisfied with the pitch conditions.

He said that no doubt that the Pakistan was number one team having a combination of top bowlers and batsmen but the players would enter the ground with a positive mindset.

To a question, he said that visiting the city of saints was a good experience and the people's hospitality was difficult to forget.

He said that Pakistan's senior player Muhammad Rizwan met them and shared his experiences.