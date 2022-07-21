Nepalese climber becomes first person to twice scale all above 8000m peaks

Renowned Nepalese climber Sanu Sherpa etched his name in the mountaineering history as on Thursday as he became the first climber to make double ascent of all the 14 peaks above 8000-metre

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Renowned Nepalese climber Sanu Sherpa etched his name in the mountaineering history as on Thursday as he became the first climber to make double ascent of all the 14 peaks above 8000-metre.

"A huge congratulations to Sanu Sherpa on summit of Gasherbrum II (8035m) at 8:18am today (Thursday).

"This is a new world record in the mountaineering history by the 47-year-old climber," Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said in a statement.

Haidri also shared Sanu's summit details as follow: Everest: 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017 K2: 2012, 2021 Dhaulagiri: 2019, 2021 Cho Oyu: 2006, 2008 Manaslu: 2010, 2011, 2016 Shishapangma: 2006, 2011 Lhotse: 2008, 2021, 2022 Gasherbrum I: 2013, 2019 Gasherbrum II: 2019, 2022 Kanchenjunga: 2014, 2022 Broad Peak: 2014, 2017 Annapurna: 2016, 2021 Nanga Parbat: 2017, 2018, 2022Makalu: 2019, 2022