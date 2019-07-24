Nepalese climbers complete first K2 summit of current season

A group of Nepalese climbers completed this season's first successful ascent to the 8,611 metre K2 Mountain, Alpine Club of Pakistan (APC) said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A group of Nepalese climbers completed this season's first successful ascent to the 8,611 metre K2 Mountain, Alpine Club of Pakistan APC ) said on Wednesday.

"A huge congratulations to the fixing team for their successful ascent of Mt. K2 (8611m). The team of Seven Summit Treks (SST) and "Project Possible (PP) - 14/7", Secretary ACP Karrar Haidri said in a message.

According to Haidri, the five-member Nepalese group that ascended the world's second highest peak included Lakpa Dendi Sherpa (PP), Lakpa Temba Sherpa (SST), Nirmal Purja (PP), Chhangba Sherpa (SST) and Gesman Tamang (PP).

"The team started their final push at 10:20 pm on Tuesday from camp four and after eight hours of countless efforts reached to the top at 7:50 am today (Wednesday), following the Abruzzi Route," Haidri added.

Haidri said that the rest of the team members of SST were climbing to Camp 4 from Camp 3, with the summit plan of July, 25.

They include Stafanov (Bulgaria), Klara( Czech republic), Herbert Hellmuth (Germany), Waldemar (Poland), Hans (Austria), Moeses (Brazil), Karina (Brazil), David (USA), Anaya (Germany), Sherpa Chhepal (Nepal), Sherpa Nima Thinduk (Nepal), Sherpa Pemba Thinduk (Nepal), Dilawar (Pakistan), Sazed (Pakistan), Yousuf (Pakistan), Sherpa Ngima Dorchi (Nepal) and Sherpa Mingtemba (Nepal).

Haidiri said the climbers were being led by Sherpa Chhang Dawa, the director of Seven Summit Treks. "Dawa climbed K2 himself in 2012 leading the entire team, while in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 he also led the international teams in K2.

Dawa is one of the member of 14 peak climber club and regarded as the youngest person to climb all 14 above 8000m peaks.