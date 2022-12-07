UrduPoint.com

Nerveless Hakimi Fires Morocco Into Uncharted Territory At World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published December 07, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Nerveless Hakimi fires Morocco into uncharted territory at World Cup

If Achraf Hakimi was feeling the weight of expectation on his shoulders as he stepped up to take a history-making penalty for Morocco against Spain, he did not show it.

Doha, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :If Achraf Hakimi was feeling the weight of expectation on his shoulders as he stepped up to take a history-making penalty for Morocco against Spain, he did not show it.

The defender showed nerves of steel to dink the ball over goalkeeper Unai Simon and seal a 3-0 shootout win over the hapless Spaniards, after the match finished goalless on Tuesday.

The Madrid-born Paris Saint-Germain player steered Morocco into uncharted territory, with the north African side becoming the first from the Arab world to reach the last eight at a World Cup.

Wild celebrations erupted in Morocco and across Europe as the diaspora rejoiced, from Paris to Brussels to Barcelona, while other African and Arab countries felt buoyed by their success.

Although coach Walid Regragui prefers to credit the team rather than individuals, Hakimi is one of his standout players.

A dynamic, explosive presence, he is fond of lung-bursting sprints to join the attack, while maintaining discipline in defence.

Hakimi trained with Spain at youth level, before deciding to pledge his allegiance to the country of his parents.

"I also went to the Spanish national team to try it," he told Spanish newspaper Marca before the game.

"I was at Las Rozas for a couple of days and I saw that it wasn't the right place for me, I didn't feel at home.

"It wasn't because of anything in particular, but for what I felt, because it was not what I had at home, which is the Arab culture, being Moroccan. I wanted to be here." Those family bonds have played an important role in sustaining Morocco's historic charge.

A photograph of Hakimi, 24, kissing his mother in the stands after their 2-0 group stage win over Belgium made waves on social media.

The team's families have been allowed to stay in close proximity and it lets the players feel the love which in many cases led to them choosing to play for Morocco.

As well as Hakimi, several other players were born elsewhere but opted for the North African nation.

"For me, my mum is the most important thing in my life," an elated Sofiane Boufal -- born in Paris -- said after beating Spain.

"Of course (she was crying), the emotions in this game make you crazy. The support of your family is the most important thing."

Related Topics

Attack World Europe Social Media Brussels Paris Barcelona Spain Belgium Morocco Turkish Lira Family From Weight PSG Coach Arab Love

Recent Stories

Two brothers deprived of cash at gunpoint

Two brothers deprived of cash at gunpoint

24 seconds ago
 US Will Increase LNG Exports to UK - White House

US Will Increase LNG Exports to UK - White House

26 seconds ago
 PM invites IT sector stakeholders to tap huge pote ..

PM invites IT sector stakeholders to tap huge potential of Pakistan

27 seconds ago
 Step afoot to enhance capacity of Pakistan Post: M ..

Step afoot to enhance capacity of Pakistan Post: Maulana Asad

28 seconds ago
 Fire incident at weekly Bazar causes power suspens ..

Fire incident at weekly Bazar causes power suspension to various feeders

22 minutes ago
 North Macedonia's Support for EU Accession Drops b ..

North Macedonia's Support for EU Accession Drops by 25% - President

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.