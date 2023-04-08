Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Nervy Napoli Squeeze Past Lecce Ahead Of Milan Showdown

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 08, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Nervy Napoli squeeze past Lecce ahead of Milan showdown

Milan, April 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Napoli had unfortunate Antonino Gallo's own goal to thank for getting their bid for a first Serie A title since 1990 back on track with a 2-1 win at Lecce on Friday, with a Champions League showdown with AC Milan around the corner.

Runaway league leaders Napoli are 19 points clear of closest challengers Lazio after Gallo's unwitting backpass slipped through the fingers of surprised Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone midway through the second half at the Stadio Via del Mare.

The hosts had been deservedly level with Napoli after Federico Di Francesco's powerfully struck finish cancelled out Giovanni Di Lorenzo's 18th-minute header.

Di Francesco's second league goal of the season was his team's first since mid-February and had a tired-looking Napoli at risk of slipping to another defeat after being hammered by champions AC Milan last weekend.

Instead Lecce stay eight points above the relegation zone in 16th while Napoli take another step towards a historic Scudetto without the league's top scorer Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria forward Osimhen might be back for the first leg of Napoli's all-Italian quarter-final with third-placed Milan -- who face Empoli in Friday's late match -- but look to have lost his replacement Giovanni Simeone to injury.

As it stands Luciano Spalletti's team only need four more wins from their final nine matches to secure the title but they will need a better display if they are to combine domestic success with passage to the Champions League last four.

That target will get smaller if Lazio fail to beat Juventus, although it will be all change if Juve have their 15-point penalty for illicit transfer activity revoked later this month.

Juve are 11 points behind Lazio ahead of their clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night.

- Lukaku off target - Romelu Lukaku's miserable return season at Inter Milan continued with more missed chances which led to a late 1-1 draw at Salernitana.

Antonio Candreva flashed a miscued cross over the head of bemused Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana in the final minute to move Salernitana 10 points above the relegation zone and leave Inter at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League positions.

Wasteful Inter would have been out of sight before old boy Candreva's fortuitous strike had they made the most of their opportunities after Robin Gosens netted their first goal from open play in a month in the sixth minute, with Lukaku the worst culprit in Salerno.

Lukaku, who was racially abused by Juventus fans midweek, headed a simple opportunity straight at Guillermo Ochoa in the first half.

And he somehow managed to scoop a diving header onto the bar from inside the six-yard box in the 65th minute before Ochoa brilliantly kept out Stefan De Vrij on the rebound.

Long-time Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa had already denied Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Denzel Dumfries with smart stops seconds before Lukaku's blunder, which comes after his incredible miss in last week's home loss to Fiorentina.

"Our big regret is that we couldn't get that second goal, right now we keep paying a heavy price for not killing matches off," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Fourth-placed Inter are 23 points behind Napoli and head to Benfica for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday winless in six and in the midst of a goalscoring crisis.

Inzaghi's side are level on 51 points with local rivals Milan and a point behind Inter and knock them out of the top four with a win at Torino on Saturday.

Related Topics

Salerno Lecce Milan Dumfries Price Mexico Sunday All From Top Coach Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Ca ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

1 hour ago
 US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to D ..

US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to Discuss Russia, China - State D ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.