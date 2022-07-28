Netball competitions to mark Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) would be holding exhibition matches across the country to mark the Independence Day (August 14).

According to President PNF, Mudassir Razak Arain, the matches would be played on August 14 and instructions have been issued to all affiliated institutions, provincial and regional associations in this regard.

"Prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the end of the competitions. PNF has been organizing exhibition matches across the country on August 14 every year," he said.