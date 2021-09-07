Netball Course Postponed
Muhammad Rameez 23 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) has postponed the National Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course 2021 due to unavoidable circumstances.
According to the President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arian the National Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course was to be held from September 8 to 12, at Kalam.
"The new date of the course will be announced within next few days," he said.