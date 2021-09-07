UrduPoint.com

Netball Course Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 23 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:54 PM

Netball course postponed

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) has postponed the National Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course 2021 due to unavoidable circumstances

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) has postponed the National Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course 2021 due to unavoidable circumstances.

According to the President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arian the National Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course was to be held from September 8 to 12, at Kalam.

"The new date of the course will be announced within next few days," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan September From

Recent Stories

PM vows to facilitate judiciary in dispensing spee ..

PM vows to facilitate judiciary in dispensing speedy, inexpensive justice

4 minutes ago
 IFRC Appeals for $39Mln as Afghanistan Faces Escal ..

IFRC Appeals for $39Mln as Afghanistan Faces Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

7 minutes ago
 PM's Education for All: An inclusive program to br ..

PM's Education for All: An inclusive program to bring 20mn out-of-school childre ..

7 minutes ago
 Many People Injured as Taliban Open Fire at Rally ..

Many People Injured as Taliban Open Fire at Rally in Kabul - Protester

7 minutes ago
 Katrina Kaif's dance in Turkey goes viral on socia ..

Katrina Kaif's dance in Turkey goes viral on social media

18 minutes ago
 Russia Records 17,425 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 17,425 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.