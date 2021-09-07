Netball course postponed

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) has postponed the National Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course 2021 due to unavoidable circumstances

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) has postponed the National Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course 2021 due to unavoidable circumstances.

According to the President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arian the National Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course was to be held from September 8 to 12, at Kalam.

"The new date of the course will be announced within next few days," he said.