ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Inter-Department Netball Championship would kick off from September 22 to 24 at Lahore.

According to President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arian Pakistan Army would defend the title in the Championship.

" A total of six departmental teams will take part in the Championship including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Police and Railways.

He said the manager's meeting of the participating teams would be held on September 21 for the draws and rules and regulations of the Championship.

The third position and final match would be played on September 24.

The concluding ceremony of the championship would be held after the finaland Trophies, Medals and Certificates will be awarded to the winning and runner-up teams.