Netball Cup from Oct 9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :PNF Netball Cup, under the auspices of the Pakistan Netball Federation, would kick off on October 9 at the PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi.

According to the President of the Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassir Arain, one male and four female category competitions would be held in the tournament.

These competitions include boys under 17 and girls under 13, under 15, under 17, and open category competitions. The tournament would continue until October 12, and prizes would be distributed among the winning players at the closing ceremony. The registration process for the teams participating in the tournament will begin on October 1.