Open Menu

Netball Cup From Oct 9

Muhammad Rameez Published September 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Netball Cup from Oct 9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :PNF Netball Cup, under the auspices of the Pakistan Netball Federation, would kick off on October 9 at the PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi.

According to the President of the Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassir Arain, one male and four female category competitions would be held in the tournament.

These competitions include boys under 17 and girls under 13, under 15, under 17, and open category competitions. The tournament would continue until October 12, and prizes would be distributed among the winning players at the closing ceremony. The registration process for the teams participating in the tournament will begin on October 1.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Male October

Recent Stories

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

1 hour ago
 Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

1 hour ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

4 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint c ..

ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint community initiatives

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

8 hours ago
 Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports