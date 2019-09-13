Netball jr girls training camp from September 15

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The training camp of junior girls team in preparation for the South Asian Junior Girls Netball Championship 2019 would kick off at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi from Sunday.

According to President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arian, eighteen players from all over the country have been invited for the camp.

The players include Maheen Aleem, Yumna Sultani, Mahreen Sagar, Zainab Shujat, Momal Khursheed, Ayman Rehman, Laiba Zulfiqar, Shezeen Fatima, Arshiya Jumani, Zainab Raheel, Umaima Uneeb, Deena Zahid, Iqra Shafique, Laiba Lashari, Amna, Hoorulain and Insia Fazal.

Anwar Ahmed Ansari would be the Camp Commandant while Shazia Yousaf as Head Coach. Nisha Sultan, would be the Assistant Coach/Commandant while Hannah Samsang and Komal Gipson would be the Physio and Caretaker, respectively.

He said the South Asian Junior Girls Netball Championship 2019 would be played from October 18 to 22, at Kathmandu, Nepal.

A total of six teams including Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives would feature in the championship.

The draws of the championship would be opened on October 17 while the laws of the Championship would also be informed to the participating teams.