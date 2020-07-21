UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netball Seminar On July 28

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:44 PM

Netball Seminar on July 28

The Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) will hold a One Day Online Netball Seminar-Fast-5 on July 28

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) will hold a One Day Online Netball Seminar-Fast-5 on July 28.

According to PNF President Mudassar Arain players, coaches and technical officials would be participating in the online seminar. "Besides, Schools teachers can also register their Names for the participation of the seminar from July 23 to 25.

The seminar will be conducted online due to the COVID-19 situation in the country," he said.

He said various international, national experts and experienced technical officials would deliver lectures to the participants. "The seminar will be very useful for the promotion of sports in the country. Referees and Coaches coaching course will be conducted in the next month (August) after Eid ul Azha," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports July August From

Recent Stories

SEC approves converting some villas into nurseries

1 minute ago

EU to provide Rs3.6b for Rule of Law support to Pa ..

20 minutes ago

Blasts Heard at Site of Hostage-Taking Incident in ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner orders strict action against h ..

2 minutes ago

PTA blocks Bigo, issues 'final warning' to TikTok

2 minutes ago

Semester examinations of SU to start from August

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.