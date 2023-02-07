UrduPoint.com

Netball, Target Ball Competitions Held In Connection With Kashmir Day

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Netball, Target Ball Competitions held in connection with Kashmir Day

BANNU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) ::The Netball and Target Ball competitions were held in Bannu district in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Qazi Mohib Club beat Khadam Club by 20-15 while Shehbaz Club defeated by Khadam Club by 40-28 played at Bannu sports Complex on Tuesday.

District Sports Officer Bannu Adil Shah, Chuck Ball International Referee and General Secretary of District Sports Association Muhammad Nizamul Haque and Shad Muhammad Khan distributed trophies and cash prizes to the winner and runner-up teams.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Adil said that the people of Kashmir and the people of Pakistan were a single body. The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiri people beat together. Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiris diplomatically, politically and morally and also extend all out support in their freedom struggle."

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Sports All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of Univer ..

Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of University of Khorfakkan

6 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

10 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Permanent Representativ ..

Secretary-General Receives Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guinea-Bi ..

10 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Interna ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of International Organizations Departmen ..

13 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with Palestinian A ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with Palestinian Assistant Minister of Foreign A ..

13 minutes ago
 Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now av ..

Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now available across Pakistan!

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.