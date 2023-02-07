Netball, Target Ball Competitions held in connection with Kashmir Day

BANNU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) ::The Netball and Target Ball competitions were held in Bannu district in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Qazi Mohib Club beat Khadam Club by 20-15 while Shehbaz Club defeated by Khadam Club by 40-28 played at Bannu sports Complex on Tuesday.

District Sports Officer Bannu Adil Shah, Chuck Ball International Referee and General Secretary of District Sports Association Muhammad Nizamul Haque and Shad Muhammad Khan distributed trophies and cash prizes to the winner and runner-up teams.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Adil said that the people of Kashmir and the people of Pakistan were a single body. The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiri people beat together. Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiris diplomatically, politically and morally and also extend all out support in their freedom struggle."