UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netball To Be Included In SAG: IPC Secretary

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Netball to be included in SAG: IPC Secretary

Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani on Tuesday said the game of netball would be included in the South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan next year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani on Tuesday said the game of netball would be included in the South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan next year.

During his visit to Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Elite Development Girls Programme at Pakistan sports board (PSB) Coaching Center, Karachi, he said the government would take all possible steps for the development of netball in the country and the government had already started preparations for holding the Games in Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

"Besides Islamabad the competitions of the games will also be held in other cities of the country," he said.

He said Pakistan had previously hosted the Games three times in 1989, 1994 and 2004.

He also directed the PNF President Mudassar Razzaq Arian to start preparing for the Games in order to build a formidable team for the mega event.

He said currently the All Pakistan Inter Board Sports Gala was underway in Islamabad in which competitions of Athletics, Badminton, Hockey, Volleyball and Table Tennis were being contested.

On the occasion, Arian assured the IPC Secretary that the players would bag a gold medal in the upcoming Games.

He also briefed the IPC Secretary on the PNF Elite Development Girls Programme and about the achievements of Pakistan in the game. Akbar Durrani assured the PNF President of all-out support. PSB Coaching Center Director Rafiq Pirzada was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Tennis Islamabad Sports Badminton Visit Gold Event All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Literary Cafe in Al Heera

3 minutes ago

Aima Baig out with friends in chilly weather

8 minutes ago

Emirati employees at ADNOC to see increase in pens ..

18 minutes ago

Senate Committee on Finance approves Anti-Money la ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan loses great jurist Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

38 minutes ago

32 dead in stampede at funeral of Iranian general

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.