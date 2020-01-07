Netball to be included in SAG: IPC Secretary

Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani on Tuesday said the game of netball would be included in the South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan next year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani on Tuesday said the game of netball would be included in the South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan next year.

During his visit to Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Elite Development Girls Programme at Pakistan sports board (PSB) Coaching Center, Karachi, he said the government would take all possible steps for the development of netball in the country and the government had already started preparations for holding the Games in Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

"Besides Islamabad the competitions of the games will also be held in other cities of the country," he said.

He said Pakistan had previously hosted the Games three times in 1989, 1994 and 2004.

He also directed the PNF President Mudassar Razzaq Arian to start preparing for the Games in order to build a formidable team for the mega event.

He said currently the All Pakistan Inter Board Sports Gala was underway in Islamabad in which competitions of Athletics, Badminton, Hockey, Volleyball and Table Tennis were being contested.

On the occasion, Arian assured the IPC Secretary that the players would bag a gold medal in the upcoming Games.

He also briefed the IPC Secretary on the PNF Elite Development Girls Programme and about the achievements of Pakistan in the game. Akbar Durrani assured the PNF President of all-out support. PSB Coaching Center Director Rafiq Pirzada was also present on the occasion.