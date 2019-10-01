Netherlands ambassador calls on Pakistan Hockey Federation President

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Republic of The Netherlands to Pakistan, Wouter Plomp called on President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Tuesday and discussed the hockey relations between the two countries.

Wouter Plomp showed interest in the Netherland's teams visit to Pakistan for friendly matches, said a press release.

Both the officials assured all possible support to facilitate the interest of each other for the development of the game. The national hockey teams of Pakistan and The Netherlands are scheduled to play two matches, part of FIH Olympic qualifiers in Amstelveen (Holland) on October 26-27.

More Stories From Sports

