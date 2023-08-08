Netherlands Bans Dutch Military From Sports Events Attended by Russian Soldiers - Reports

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Dutch military will no longer be able to represent the Netherlands' armed forces in any military-sports competitions if Russian or Belarusian military take part in them, Dutch NOS broadcaster reported.

The decision has been made by the country's defense minister, Kajsa Ollongren, after Dutch military participated in a judo tournament in the Dominican Republic two weeks ago, which was also attended by Russian soldiers, the broadcaster said on Tuesday. Pictures of Dutch and Russian participants standing several feet away at the opening ceremony of the tournament were published in late July. Ollongren explained their proximity with rules of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), which arranges participants alphabetically.

The broadcaster added that the Dutch soldiers were advised not to seek contact with Russian soldiers during the tournament and "not to respond to any Russian overtures." The news outlet also said that it is not known if participants from Russia and the Netherlands faced each other on the judo mat in course of the competition.

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, many sports tournaments prohibited Russian athletes from participating under the country's flag. This does not apply to military tournaments, organized by the CISM. According to the International Military Sports Council's rules, none of its 140 members may be excluded from any competition. Only a hosting country may decide not to invite any other member.