Netherlands Beat Japan To Reach Women's World Cup Quarters

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

Netherlands beat Japan to reach Women's World Cup quarters

Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Lieke Martens converted a 90th-minute penalty to take the Netherlands through to the quarter-finals of the women's World Cup with a 2-1 win over Japan on Tuesday.

Martens had given the Dutch an early lead only for Yui Hasegawa to equalise for Japan before half-time.

However, with extra time looming in Rennes, Martens netted a spot-kick awarded for a handball by Saki Kumagai, and the Netherlands go through to face Italy in the last eight.

