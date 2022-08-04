Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

(@Abdulla99267510)

Abdullah Shafique and Zahid Mehmood, part of Pakistan’s 16-player Netherlands bound ODI squad, will represent the Shaheens in the two practice matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 4th, 2022) Babar Azam-led Pakistan ODI squad will face Pakistan Shaheens twice in a seven-day long training camp in Lahore. Sindh middle-order batter Saud Shakeel will lead Pakistan Shaheens in the two 50-over games on 7 and 10 August at the LCCA Ground.

This will be the first time when both squads will come face-to-face; practice matches between the two Pakistan teams are set to become a regular practice in future.

Depending on team and tour requirements, the two squads will feature in different format matches that would aim to provide both practice to the national squad members and exposure to the reserve and upcoming players.

Besides Saud, for the two matches on Sunday and Wednesday, the Shaheens squad will feature talented players like Kamran Ghulam, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza and Qasim Akram.

12-player Shaheens squad:

Saud Shakeel (Captain), Kamran Ghulam (Vice-captain), Abbas Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Qasim Akram and Zahid Mehmood

The training camp for the Netherlands bound players will be held in Lahore from 6-11 August.

The side will depart for Amsterdam in the wee hours of Friday, 12 August. Mohammad Rizwan will join the camp after the first practice match while Haris Rauf will report in NHPC on 7th August.

6 August:

From 3 to 6pm: Pakistan squad will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium. Beforehand, a Pakistan squad member will hold a media talk.

7 August:

First practice match between Pakistan's senior and Pakistan Shaheens to start at 9 am at LCCA ground Lahore.

8 August:

Pakistan squad will hold a fitness/skills session from 10 to 2 pm at the NHPC.

9 August:

Rest day

10 August:

Second practice match between Pakistan's senior and Pakistan Shaheens to start at 9 am at LCCA ground in Lahore.

11 August:

10 am to 1 pm: An optional training session at GSL

1230 pm: Captain Babar Azam will hold the departure presser at Far end building, GSL.

12 August:

Departure for Amsterdam